LeBron James says he was told of Erin Popovich's death prior to live interview with TNT

TNT found itself at the center of a media debate Wednesday night after reporter Allie LaForce asked LeBron James on live TV to react to the death of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

LaForce's question came at the end of her postgame interview with James, who had just led the Cavaliers to a Game 2 victory over the Pacers in their NBA playoff series. James and Popovich have developed a friendship from their time together in the league and with USA Basketball.

TNT and LaForce were criticized for having what appeared to be poor timing, but James said late Wednesday (via his media company UNINTERRUPTED) that LaForce broke the news to him prior to the interview and asked him if he wanted to comment.



TNT's Ernie Johnson, host of "Inside the NBA," reported the same scenario on the air late Wednesday.

Long before James' tweet and Johnson's report, however, TNT and LaForce were being faulted:









This article has been updated to reflect the comments of James and Johnson.

