Braves waiting for top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. to heat up before promotion

Braves fans were counting the days until April 14 as they awaited the arrival of top prospect Ronald Acuna at the MLB level. However, the day came and went and still there was no Acuna.

Braves top prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. not coming up soon

Fans will have to continue to wait as the team has no intention of calling Acuna up anytime soon.

"We're looking for Ronald to just get hot at this point," general manager Alex Anthopoulos told MLB.com. "More development isn't going to hurt anybody. We prefer to call players up when they're playing at a high level, and when they're locked in."

Acuna is currently sporting a .182 batting average with just eight hits in 44 at-bats in the minors. He has just two extra-base hits and is striking out more than 38 percent of his times to the plate. He is ranked as MLB pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect only behind Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Anthopolous sees no reason in calling up a player who isn't seeing the ball well even at the minor-league level.

"I've been told he'll expand [the strike zone] and chase," Anthopoulos said. "The swing-and-miss has been there and the strikeout total has been higher than we would like."

This doesn't mean Acuna is going to struggle at the MLB level. Plenty of players who have exceled on professional ballclubs have had trouble at higher levels in the minor leagues.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story batted .200 in his first attempt at Double-A and he went on to smack 27 home runs as a rookie. Trouble at the higher levels is not uncommon and the Braves simply want their star prospect to get some confidence before facing the toughest challenge of his young career.

"We still love him and still think he's going to be an outstanding player," Anthopolous said. "He's not locked in right now and the numbers are certainly going to back that up."

