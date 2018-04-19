Western Sydney Wanderers have sacked head coach Josep Gombau after failing to qualify for the A-League finals.

Gombau sacked by Western Sydney Wanderers

The Wanderers announced Gombau's departure – effective immediately – Thursday, having only appointed the Spaniard in November.

Former Adelaide United boss Gombau, who guided the Reds to FFA Cup glory in 2014, replaced Tony Popovic four games into the season but his tenure was overshadowed by claims of player unrest.

And his fate was sealed after last week's 3-2 loss at home to Adelaide which denied the Wanderers a spot in the top six and finals.

"Following a review of the season the decision has been made to appoint a new head coach for the 2018/19 season and beyond," a statement read.

"The Wanderers would like to thank Josep for his time with the club."

Western Sydney won only eight of their 27 matches to finish seventh, two points adrift of the finals places.