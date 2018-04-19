NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James takes over vs. Pacers in 1st quarter of Game 2

Though he has officially gone Zero Dark Thirty-23, LeBron James must have gotten some sense that the doubters were out in full force after the Cavaliers lost to the Pacers in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series.

NBA playoffs 2018: LeBron James takes control vs. Pacers in 1st quarter of Game 2

Regardless of what tipped him off (perhaps it was his coach, Tyronn Lue, telling reporters he needed to be more assertive), James appeared to enter Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the full intention of reminding everyone of his greatness.



We think Bron is ready.pic.twitter.com/KEllgyryJP

— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 18, 2018





This is the 1,362nd game of LeBron's career.



Tonight is the most points (16) he has EVER scored in the first 5 minutes of any game. pic.twitter.com/XJVSCG2ezS

— ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2018



It's quite astounding how, after 15 seasons in the NBA, James can still reach new heights. He finished with 20 points in the period; if he can maintain the pace, fans might see one of the greatest postseason performances.

Of course, this has led some to wonder where this effort was in Game 1. Ravens safety Tony Jefferson has a theory.