Dodgers place SP Rich Hill on 10-day DL

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his finger.



The 38-year-old pitcher told the Los Angeles times the DL stint is precautionary.



Hill has displayed elite stuff since becoming a full-time starter with the Dodgers, but blister issues have hindered his career. In 25 starts, Hill went 12-8 with a 3.32 ERA last season, while racking up 166 strikeouts in just 135 2/3 innings.

Hill has allowed 10 earned runs in just 15 innings so far this season, prompting some concern from the Dodgers.

Los Angeles could use a four-man rotation while Hill recovers, or have former starters Tom Koehler or Tony Cingrani fill in for a start or two.

