The Minnesota Twins will be without one of the best defensive centerfielders in baseball for at least the next week after Byron Buxton was placed on the disabled list.

Twins place Byron Buxton on 10-day DL with migraines

Buxton was forced on the 10-day DL due to migraine headaches, the Twins announced on Wednesday.

Buxton – a Gold Glove Award winner last year – is batting .195 in 41 at-bats this season, but he has already amassed 1.5 WAR (wins above replacement) on defense through 11 games.

The Twins recalled Ryan LaMarre to replace Buxton on the 25-man roster. The 24-year-old is eligible to return to action on April 25.