News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Taijuan Walker injury update: Diamondbacks SP reportedly needs Tommy John surgery

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker is done for the year.

Taijuan Walker injury update: Diamondbacks SP reportedly needs Tommy John surgery

Taijuan Walker injury update: Diamondbacks SP reportedly needs Tommy John surgery

According to USA Today, after going for a second opinion for a diagnosis of a UCL injury, it was determined Walker needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.




Walker was removed from his start Saturday against the Dodgers after two innings with right forearm tightness. It was later determined that he had a UCL injury, but he was hopeful not to miss the season, so he went for a second opinion.

He was off to a good start as well, as he had a 3.46 ERA in 13 innings in three starts.

Back To Top