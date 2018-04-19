Maurizio Sarri is determined for Napoli not to bow to the pressure of a reopened Scudetto race as he seeks to take the game to Juventus in Sunday's crunch clash in Turin.

Sarri: Napoli won't change approach against Serie A rivals Juve

Napoli – second in the Serie A standings – closed the gap back to four points on Wednesday with a battling 4-2 win over a stubborn Udinese, capitalising on the leaders' simultaneous 1-1 draw at Crotone midweek.

Sarri's side were in danger of spurning the opportunity as they twice trailed at Stadio San Paolo, Lorenzo Insigne's goal in first-half stoppage time sandwiched between strikes from Jakub Jankto and Svante Ingelsson.

But an 11-minute burst from Raul Albiol, Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli secured a result that gives Napoli the chance to close to within a point at Allianz Stadium.

"Our team always tries to take the initiative and play our football, regardless of venue, opponent or situation. That is our philosophy," head coach Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

"Clearly, it's difficult to go to Turin and try to get the victory, as in terms of strength in depth, I think Juventus are the most complete team in Europe. We'll give it our best shot."