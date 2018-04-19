The Twins will be without one of the best defensive center fielder in baseball for at least the next week.

Twins place OF Byron Buxton on 10-day DL with migraines

Minnesota announced Wednesday, former No. 2 overall pick Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to migraine headaches.



#MNTwins roster moves: Buxton to 10-day DL with migraines. LaMarre will replace him on the 25-man roster.

Buxton is batting .195 in 41 at-bats so far this season, but he has already amassed 1.5 WAR (wins above replacement) on defense through 11 games.

The Twins recalled Ryan LaMarre to replace Buxton on the 25-man roster. Buxton is eligible to return to action April 25.