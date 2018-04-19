Manny Pacquiao plans to continue fighting after taking on Lucas Matthysse for the WBA welterweight title on July 15.

Pacquiao: Matthysse fight won't be my last

The 39-year-old, a former world champion at eight different weights, will return to the ring against Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, over a year on from suffering his seventh defeat to Jeff Horn in Brisbane.

Pacquiao's career has tailed off since defeat to Floyd Mayweather Jr in May 2015, a hotly anticipated fight that failed to live up to the billing with the undefeated American winning through a unanimous decision.

The Filipino hopes to establish a positive legacy when he does retire permanently, but he does not anticipate that being after his clash with Matthysse.

"I want them to remember me after my career not only as a champion, but as being an inspiration to everyone, being a good person," he told BBC Sport.

"This is not my last fight. It's one to prove that I am still there in boxing and that my career is not over yet."