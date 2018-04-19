Rugby League: I was low and depressed - Hull KR centre Minns fails drugs test

Hull KR centre Thomas Minns has failed a drugs test and admitted to taking a banned substance on Mother's Day as he tried to cope with the death of his mother.

The 23-year-old tested positive for a non-performance-enhancing drug following Rovers' win at Huddersfield Giants in March.

Minns claims the grief of losing his mother drove him to take the substance and has asked for the circumstances to be taken into account when any sanction is handed down.

"I want to personally apologise to everyone involved who I have let down and disappointed," he said.

"I admit to taking a banned substance on Mother's Day 2018 (March 11), which was a hugely difficult day for me following the passing of my mother last year.

"I was low and depressed on the day and I felt at the time I needed to do it to get through. I now totally accept that it was huge mistake which could cost me my career.

"I can now only ask for forgiveness and for my arguments of mitigation to be heard and understood.

"I do not wish for sympathy. All I ask is that I am listened to and I can make everyone aware that I did not take this substance to enhance my performance at rugby in any way."

Hull KR chief executive Mike Smith added: "Following discussions with him since failing the test, we are clear that our priority and focus at this time must be to offer him our support.

"As yet Thomas has not been suspended by the club, but has been given an extended period of leave. He will plead guilty to the offence and ask for a hearing to mitigate his penalty.

"We will be speaking to the relevant bodies and the RFL about how we can now best support Thomas at this time.

"Any decisions over his playing future will be considered at a later stage and are not a matter for now.

"As a club, Hull Kingston Rovers prides itself of the unity of its playing staff and our commitment to player welfare.

"That is why our priority at present is to ensure Thomas is provided with the support he needs."