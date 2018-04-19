NBA: Sixers' Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 3 against Miami

Joel Embiid is tired of "being babied" by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the team listed him as "doubtful" for Game 3 against the Miami Heat due to a facial fracture.

The All-Star center missed the first two playoff matches after sustaining the injury, as well as a concussion, in a collision with Markelle Fultz during the win over the New York Knicks on March 28.

Embiid has cleared concussion protocol and, after Monday's loss to the Heat left the series tied at 1-1, wrote on Instagram: "F****** sick and tired of being babied."

However, he was listed as "doubtful" for Thursday's encounter in a statement posted by the Sixers on Twitter.

Head coach Brett Brown spoke to the media about Embiid's desire to get back in the game on Tuesday.

"He just wants to play basketball," Brown told reporters. "He just wants to be with his team. He wants to play in front of the fans. He wants to see this through. And when he's not able to do that he gets frustrated. I respect his frustration. It's borne out of competitiveness."