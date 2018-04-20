Where, Jordan?

Where will Jordan Brown, the nation's top uncommitted big man, sign? Analysis, prediction

That's the question on the tongues of nearly every Division I men's college basketball coach, all of whom (conceivably) remain in the running for the services of Jordan Brown, the top uncommitted big man in the country. But unlike Romeo Langford, the highest-rated player in the country yet to make his college decision, who's set to choose Kansas, Indiana or Vanderbilt at a ceremony at his high school near the end of the month, Brown has kept his intentions more of a mystery.

The 6-10, 220-pound power forward/center, who averaged 21.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., could land at any of 10 schools. He recently told Rivals.com's Eric Bossi he's going to finally start focusing on who's recruiting him.

Excuse him. He's been busy playing in the McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta and the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Ore. Brown is Rivals' No. 11 overall prospect, so adding him would immediately bolster any team's roster.

Brown narrowed his long list of suitors down to seven finalists in August. Let's take a look at his most likely destinations.

Official visits made

UCLA: Brown would make a UCLA class that's already rated among the top five in the nation — along with Duke, Kentucky, Oregon and LSU, according to 247 Sports — that much better. The Bruins already have signatures from fellow All-American five-star center Moses Brown (New York) and three four-star prospects, but there could be room on the court for Brown, a natural power forward, if 6-8 Shareef O'Neal can step out on the perimeter and play small forward.

California: The Bears have the nation's 35th-best recruiting class but only have one post player signed. They finished eighth in the Pac-12 in rebounding margin last season. The program has the best shot at landing the big man, at 56 percent, according to 247 Sports.

St. John's: The Red Storm finished 16-17 last year in their third season under coach Chris Mullin, but showed promise logging wins against Villanova, Duke and Butler. St. John's could be a dark horse in the Big East with the addition of Brown. His presence in the paint coupled with guard Shamorie Ponds, the Big East's leading scorer last season, could give the team one of the league's best inside-outside tandems.

Louisiana-Lafayette: We know what you're thinking: How in the world did Louisiana-Lafayette score a visit from Brown?

Here's the answer straight from his father: “That's my old college," Dion Brown told Scout.com. "That's where I went to school and I've gained a good relationship with the head coach. It's my old college, enough said. I have my jersey number and picture hanging from the rafters there.”

Possible final visit

These schools could be in play to receive Brown's fifth and final visit.

Arizona: The Wildcats are scrambling to stay competitive in the recruiting arms race after losing both five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly (Villanova) and O'Neal in the aftermath of the FBI's investigation that led to the arrest of former Wildcats assistant Emmanuel "Book" Richardson. Coach Sean Miller and company are working hard to get back in the game when it comes to recruiting Brown but have had limited contact with the player himself.

Stanford: Brown is the top prospect in California, and the owner of a 3.6 GPA, so Stanford's stellar academics could be a great selling point for him. The Cardinal have the second-best chance (33 percent) at signing Brown.

Outside looking in

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were hot on his trail at one point, but it seems highly unlikely he'll wind up in Spokane, Wash., according to reports.

Nevada: Coach Erik Musselman has NBA experience, leading both the Warriors and the Kings in the 2000s. He guided the Wolf Pack to the Sweet 16 in 2017-18 and could need to fill what would be a cavernous void if twins Caleb and Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline, the team's top three scorers, remain in the NBA Draft. Brown would have the super green light, but that might not be best for his development as a potential one-and-done.

Oregon: The Ducks already have signatures from four players ranked in the top 70, including three frontcourt guys. Sure, coach Dana Altman wouldn't mind adding Brown, but the big man might be more interested in going where he's needed, not just wanted.

North Carolina: Like Arizona, the Tar Heels have been primarily communicating with Brown's father, but their championship pedigree and coach Roy Williams' history of producing NBA-level big men (Tony Bradley, Ed Davis, John Henson, Isaiah Hicks, Tyler Zeller) could give them more than just an outside shot.

Prediction: Stanford

Signing with the Cardinal will give Brown the opportunity to pursue his academic aspirations at one of the country's finest institutions for as long as he desires while he also stars for a program that made marked improvement in its second year under coach Jared Haase. Stanford's headed in the right direction and could help Brown get where he wants to go — the 2019 NBA Draft.