Rob Gronkowski purchases stake in Kentucky Derby horse named after him

The Patriots tight end announced Wednesday that he has purchased a minority stake in a thoroughbred that was named after him. The 3-year-old colt Gronkowski is set to run at Churchill Downs on May 5 in the Kentucky Derby.



It's official, I am part of the Gronkowski Team!

Terms of the deal have not been released, but according to ESPN , the colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, a horse racing investment fund, for over $400,000.

The investment group picked the colt's name because he is "big and strong," just like the Patriots star, per the Wall Street Journal .



Gronkowski - named for @Patriots star tight end @RobGronkowski – collected his 4 straight win in Friday's Burradon Stakes @NewcastleRaces & clinched @KentuckyDerby invite by accruing most points on inaugural European Road to #KyDerby . Updated Leaderboard: https://t.co/zlTZn3t4yS pic.twitter.com/yEClPJt2Ke

"I've never dealt with horses," Gronkowski told the Journal. "Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse."