Rob Gronkowski purchases stake in Kentucky Derby horse named after him

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rob Gronkowski is taking on an ownership role, but it's not with the NFL.

The Patriots tight end announced Wednesday that he has purchased a minority stake in a thoroughbred that was named after him. The 3-year-old colt Gronkowski is set to run at Churchill Downs on May 5 in the Kentucky Derby.



Terms of the deal have not been released, but according to ESPN , the colt was purchased last year in England by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, a horse racing investment fund, for over $400,000.

The investment group picked the colt's name because he is "big and strong," just like the Patriots star, per the Wall Street Journal .


pic.twitter.com/yEClPJt2Ke


MORE:
Horsin' around: Gronkowski to run in 2018 Kentucky Derby

"I've never dealt with horses," Gronkowski told the Journal. "Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse."

