Joel Embiid is tired of being babied by the 76ers, but that is not going to stop Philadelphia from being cautious with its star center.

Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star doubtful for Game 3 with facial fracture

The team announced Wednesday, Embiid is doubtful for Game 3 against the Heat in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals with a facial fracture.



Medical Update:



Joel Embiid – (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game at Miami.

— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 18, 2018



Embiid suffered the fracture in his orbital bone in the 76ers' matchup with the Knicks March 28. He suffered a concussion along with the fracture during the game and has been out since.

However, he has cleared concussion protocol and Embiid himself has been campaigning on social media to get back into the lineup. That has clearly not effected the 76ers' decision process though as they are in no rush to get the 2018 All-Star back on the court.

Embiid went on Instagram after the 76ers' loss to the Heat Monday and wrote, "F— sick and tired of being babied."

Head coach Brett Brown spoke to the media about Embiid's itch to get back in the game Tuesday.

"He just wants to play basketball," Brown told reporters, via USA Today. "He just wants to be with his team. He wants to play in front of the fans. He wants to see this through. And when he's not able to do that he gets frustrated. I respect his frustration. It's borne out of competitiveness."

The Heat and 76ers are currently tied 1-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 3 will tip off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday in Miami.