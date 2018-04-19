The Golden Knights continue to make history.

NHL playoffs 2018: Golden Knights betting favorites to win Stanley Cup

After a 1-0 win over the Kings Tuesday, the Golden Knights became the first expansion team in history to sweep a playoff series.

Despite being listed at 200-1 odds to win the Stanley Cup at the beginning of the season, the hometown underdogs have risen as the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup, according to a number of sportsbooks in Las Vegas and offshore.



A little more than a week into the playoffs and look who Bovada has as its Stanley Cup favorites pic.twitter.com/WI81AS7cdU

— Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 18, 2018



The Golden Knights are listed as co-favorites (4/1) to win the Stanley Cup along with the Predators at the Westgate Sportsbook.

“The Golden Knights took action as high as 200/1 — a few mid-hundred-dollar bets — way back last June,” Will Bernanke, lead analyst for CG Analytics in Las Vegas, told Covers.com of The Cosmopolitan and Venetian on the Vegas Strip. “Currently, they are 7/1 to raise the cup. The Knights are the biggest liability to win it all, and it’s not even close.”

A $500 futures wager at 200/1 would net $100,000 and oddsmakers say local Las Vegas bettors jumped at the bit to support their new team.

“Vegas is our No. 1 liability, obviously, after opening the Knights at 300/1,” Jeff Stoneback, director of trading for MGM Resorts told Covers. “We wrote a lot of small tickets at a high price. A lot of locals jumped in and bet them. It all added up. They’re a significant loser for us. And we already did lose quite a bit on them winning their division.”

The records just keep on coming for Vegas as the team has already set marks for most wins by an expansion team (51), most road wins by a team in its first year (22) and most points (109).

They'll also pose as one of the biggest liabilities in Las Vegas sportsbook history if they pull off the upset.

MORE:

NHL playoffs 2018: Golden Knights first expansion team to sweep series

| NHL playoffs 2018: Golden Knights shut out Kings for first postseason win in franchise history

