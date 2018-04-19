Champions League 2018-19: Which teams have qualified, when are the draws & all you need to know

The 2017-18 season is coming to a conclusion for many leagues around Europe, meaning that more and more clubs are booking their place in the various stages of next term's Champions League.

Europe's premier club competition will have a slightly different feel to it in 2018-19 but the general schedule of the tournament is the same, with the early qualifying rounds set to get under way in June, over two months ahead of the group stage, which commences in September.

There are more group stage places reserved for teams from certain countries, meaning that the overall qualification process has become somewhat more competitive.

Ahead of the 2018-19 Champions League, Goal has your complete guide, including what teams have qualified, as well as draw dates and game schedules.

Preliminary round

The preliminary round will feature four teams and in 2018-19 they will be the champions of Andorra, Gibraltar, Kosovo and San Marino.

The draw will take place on June 12, with the semi-final to be played on June 26 and the final taking place on June 29.

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Andorra TBC Champions (TBC) Gibraltar TBC Champions (TBC) Kosovo TBC Champions (TBC) San Marino TBC

First qualifying round

A total of 34 teams will take part in the first qualifying round: the 33 teams that enter at this stage of the competition and the winners of the preliminary round.

The draw for the first qualifying round will be held on June 19, with first legs being played on July 10 and 11 and the second legs taking place on July 17 and 18.

Losers from this stage of the competition will drop into the Europa League second qualifying round.

Team Country Club coefficient Astana Kazakhstan 21.750 BATE Borisov Belarus 20.500 Sheriff Moldova 14.750 Malmo Sweden 14.000 Rosenborg Norway 9.000 HJK Finland 8.000 The New Saints Wales 5.000 Vikingur Faroe Islands 3.000 Suduva Marijampole Lithuania 2.000 Cork City Republic of Ireland 1.750 Spartaks Jurmala Latvia 1.750 Valur Iceland 1.650 Flora Talinn Estonia 1.250 Torpedo Kutaisi Georgia 1.000 Champions (TBC) Albania TBC Champions (TBC) Armenia TBC Champions (TBC) Azerbaijan TBC Champions (TBC) Bosnia & Herzegovina TBC Champions (TBC) Bulgaria TBC Champions (TBC) Cyprus TBC Champions (TBC) Denmark TBC Champions (TBC) Hungary TBC Champions (TBC) Israel TBC Champions (TBC) Luxembourg TBC Champions (TBC) Macedonia TBC Champions (TBC) Malta TBC Champions (TBC) Montenegro TBC Champions (TBC) Northern Ireland TBC Champions (TBC) Poland TBC Champions (TBC) Scotland TBC Champions (TBC) Serbia TBC Champions (TBC) Slovakia TBC Champions (TBC) Slovenia TBC

Second qualifying round

The second qualifying round of the Champions League is split into two sections: the 'champions path' and the 'league path'.

A total of nine teams enter at this stage of the competition - three in the champions path and six in the league path. The three teams in the champions path are joined by the 17 winners from the first qualifying round.

The draw will be held at the same time as the first qualifying round on June 19. First leg games will be played on July 24 and 25, with second legs set to take place on July 31 and August 1.

The losing teams at this stage of the qualification process drop into the Europa League third qualifying round.

Champions path:

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Austria TBC Champions (TBC) Croatia TBC Champions (TBC) Romania TBC

League path:

Team Country Club coefficient Runners-up (TBC) Austria TBC Runners-up (TBC) Czech Republic TBC Runners-up (TBC) Greece TBC Runners-up (TBC) Netherlands TBC Runners-up (TBC) Switzerland TBC Runners-up (TBC) Turkey TBC

Third qualifying round

The third qualifying round is split into two sections ('champions path' and 'league path'). Two teams enter the champions path, where they are joined by the 10 second qualifying round winners (champions path), while five teams enter the league path, where they are joined by the three winners of the league path second qualifying round.

The draw for the third qualifying round is scheduled to take place on July 23, with first leg matches being played on August 7 and 8 before the second legs on August 14.

The losing teams from the champions path will enter the Europa League play-off round, while the losers from the league path drop directly into the Europa League group stage.

Champions path:

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Greece TBC PSV Eindhoven Netherlands 36.000

League path:

Team Country Club coefficient Runners-up (TBC) Belgium TBC Third-place (TBC) France TBC Runners-up (TBC) Portugal TBC Third-place (TBC) Russia TBC Runners-up (TBC) Ukraine TBC

Play-off round

Two teams enter at the play-off stage in the 'champions path', where they are joined by the six winners from the champions path third qualifying round.

August 6 is the date for the play-off round draw and games will take place later that month; first leg matches are scheduled for August 21 and 22, while second leg matches are pencilled in for August 28 and 29.

The losing teams from both the champions path and the league path will enter the Europa League group stage.

Champions path:

Team Country Club coefficient Champions (TBC) Czech Republic TBC Champions (TBC) Switzerland TBC

League path:

The four winners from the league path section of the third qualifying round.

Champions League 2018-19 group stage

A total of 32 teams will take part in the group stage of the 2018-19 Champions League. Twenty-six teams enter at this stage and they are joined by the six winners from the play-off round.

The draw is due to be held in Monaco on August 30 following the conclusion of all ties in the play-off round, with the first group-stage matches set to be played on September 18 and 19.

The teams will be drawn into eight groups of four and they will be divided into four pots of eight for the purposes of the draw. Pot One will contain the reigning champions and the title winners from the top seven leagues. Pots Two, Three and Four will contain the remaining 24 teams, seeded based on their UEFA coefficient.

Teams from the same country cannot be drawn against each other in the group stage.

