The FA have announced that the England men's national team will host the United States in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on November 15.

England announce friendly against U.S. at Wembley Stadium

In addition, England will host Switzerland in a friendly on September 11, with that venue yet to be determined.

As Goal reported Sunday, the Three Lions will take on the U.S. for the first time since the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup group stage.

The last time the U.S. took on England on English soil was in May 2008, when John Terry and Steven Gerrard scored in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

The U.S. is looking to rebuild after surprisingly missing out on the 2018 World Cup, and is also planning on facing Italy in another November friendly.

England, meanwhile, will be coming off their 2018 World Cup campaign, where they are set to take on Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the group stage.

The Three Lions will begin the new UEFA Nations League in September, and will have a match against Croatia in the competition just three days after taking on the U.S.