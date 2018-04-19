Central Florida is still maintaining that it is college football's national champions after it defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl to complete a 13-0 season.

UCF's police department unveils national champions cruiser

Even campus police are getting in on the action, unveiling a customized cruiser with "national champions" wrapped on the sides.

Alabama is recognized as the CFP national champion, but UCF has pulled out all the stops in making sure it's recognized. That included banners, merchandise, affirmation from the athletics department and even a trip to Disney World.