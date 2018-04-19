



NFL Draft: Worst picks in the history of every team



No team is perfect. They all make draft day mistakes. Some of those mistakes are so big, though, you'll never forget them. SN's Vinnie Iyer looks at the worst in history of all 32 franchises.



1

Arizona Cardinals: Andre Wadsworth, DE, Florida State (No. 3 overall in 1998)



There were some awful picks made in St. Louis during the ‘80s, but this was the driest in Arizona. Taken between Ryan Leaf and Charles Woodson, Wadsworth’s three short years in Arizona started with a holdout and ended with knee woes.