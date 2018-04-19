Cardinals-Cubs game Wednesday postponed due to winter weather

News

Another day, another postponement.

Weather across the Midwest continues to affect MLB games, this time with the postponement of a matchup between the Cardinals and Cubs in Chicago.

The team announced the game originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been pushed back to Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET, which was a scheduled off day for both teams.



Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s with rain and snow in the forecast Wednesday.

This postponement marks the fifth of the season for the Cubs, with four of them coming in the past 10 days. Monday's series opener was postponed until July 21 as part of a doubleheader between the Cardinals and the Cubs.

