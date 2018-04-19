The power outage that has affected the entire island of Puerto Rico won't stop Game 2 of the Twins-Indians series on Wednesday, San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted.



Twins-Indians game in Puerto Rico will go on, despite island-wide blackout All emergency systems at Hiram Bithorn Stadium have been tested just now and are fully functional. The game will GO ON. Nothing will stop us pic.twitter.com/u4jpCkjc1Q

— Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) April 18, 2018



The director of operations of the Puerto Rico Series, which features two games between the Indians and Twins this season, told ESPN the game will still start as scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

"This has not taken us by surprise," John Blakeman said. "We are fully prepared. Every area of Hiram Bithorn Stadium can run on generators that have a capacity to run for 48 hours. The main building runs on two generators, one of 400 kilowatts and another one of 200 for a total of 600 kilowatts. Each light tower operates with an independent generator of 200 kilowatts."

"The game will not be affected at all."

It's the first time since Hurricane Maria directly impacted the island in September that Puerto Rico has experienced a full blackout. According to the Star Tribune, a tree fell on a major power line, which directly affected 870,000 customers of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

The Indians claimed Game 1 of the series Tuesday with a 6-1 win over the Twins.