De Gea, Salah & De Bruyne in as five Man City players make PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Few people will be surprised to see Manchester City dominate the PFA Premier League Team of the Year by having five players named.
Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker are the five newly-crowned English champions included in the XI due to their impressive performances for a side sitting 16 points clear at the top of the table with five games to go.
Despite Pep Guardiola's team's dominance of the league, there are more star-studded names throughout the squad.
The PFA Premier League Team of the Year!
#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5
— PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur are the next best represented side as star striker Harry Kane takes the centre-forward role, with Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen also included.
Although still sitting second and third in the league, Manchester United and Liverpool only have one star each in the squad, with David de Gea taking his place between the posts and 30-goal hero Mohamed Salah adding to a mouth-watering attack.
Amid their poor title defence, Chelsea also saw one player named in the side, with Marcos Alonso earning praise for his impressive work on the left side.
1
David de Gea | Manchester United
The Spanish goalkeeper has been pivotal in keeping the Red Devils in the fight for second place, with some of his individual displays being enough to justify his inclusion in the squad alone.
2
Kyle Walker | Manchester City
The right-back has looked worth the £50 million investment City parted with to lure the England international from Tottenham Hotspur. He has been a big presence for Pep Guardiola's side and is expected to be even more important for his country at the World Cup.
3
Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham Hotspur
The Belgian centre-back remains a fan favourite at Spurs and a huge asset for Mauricio Pochettino's men. Christian Eriksen is the only other Tottenham player to have started as many Premier League games this term.
4
Nicolas Otamendi | Manchester City
The Argentine's development under Pep Guardiola has earned him a great deal of praise recently and his progress has been recognised with a place alongside Vertonghen.
5
Marcos Alonso | Chelsea
The 27-year-old left-back has scored six times in the Premier League for Antonio Conte's side as he continues to tear up and down the left wing for the erratic 2016-17 champions.
6
David Silva | Manchester City
It has been a tough year for the Spaniard off the field, but he has been as classy and influential as ever on it, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 this season.
7
Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City
One of the main contenders to be named the best player in the English top flight, De Bruyne has been simply stunning at times this season. He is by far the most creative player in the league and proves it with his effectiveness, making 15 assists and scoring seven goals of his own.
8
Christian Eriksen | Tottenham Hotspur
While Harry Kane gets all the plaudits for his goalscoring exploits, it is impossible to ignore the vital presence of Eriksen in Mauricio Pochettino's side. He has 10 goals and nine assists to his name, and is one of the closest challengers to De Bruyne for the title of the best attacking midfielder in the division.
9
Mohamed Salah | Liverpool
There has been no shortage of praise for the Egypt international, who is having a mind-blowing season upon his return to England from Roma.
Performing well in the Premier League and still going strong in Europe, Salah is central to everything Liverpool are doing well this season and cannot seem to stop.
10
Harry Kane | Tottenham Hotspur
Yet another blistering season from England's most prolific player, Kane is on 26 goals in the league to add to the seven he netted in Europe and is said to be attracting Real Madrid.
Spurs are determined to hold on to their star man, however, and are hoping he can help build on their recent promise and fire them to a trophy in the near future.
11
Sergio Aguero | Manchester City
The Argentine star is said to have had some problems with coach Pep Guardiola, but he has continued to be at his devastating best at various points this season. He has 21 goals and six assists in 25 games in the league, making him the most productive of a very efficient City side.