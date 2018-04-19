

De Gea, Salah & De Bruyne in as five Man City players make PFA Premier League Team of the Year



De Gea, Salah & De Bruyne in as five Man City players make PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Few people will be surprised to see Manchester City dominate the PFA Premier League Team of the Year by having five players named.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Kyle Walker are the five newly-crowned English champions included in the XI due to their impressive performances for a side sitting 16 points clear at the top of the table with five games to go.

Despite Pep Guardiola's team's dominance of the league, there are more star-studded names throughout the squad.



The PFA Premier League Team of the Year!



#PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5 — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are the next best represented side as star striker Harry Kane takes the centre-forward role, with Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen also included.

Although still sitting second and third in the league, Manchester United and Liverpool only have one star each in the squad, with David de Gea taking his place between the posts and 30-goal hero Mohamed Salah adding to a mouth-watering attack.

Amid their poor title defence, Chelsea also saw one player named in the side, with Marcos Alonso earning praise for his impressive work on the left side.