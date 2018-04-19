Shohei Ohtani injury update: Angels P (blister) hopes to not miss start

News

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, who left his start Tuesday after two innings because of a blister on a finger of his pitching hand, experienced the problem in Japan and says he usually was able to make his next start, the Orange County Register reported.

Manager Mike Scioscia, likewise, was optimistic that Ohtani wouldn't have to skip a turn in the Angels rotation, despite the fact that the blister prevented Ohtani from throwing his split-fingered fastball.

Weather permitting (no small factor this season), his next start on the mound is projected to be April 24 against the world champion Astros.



Ohtani (2-1) surrendered three earned runs on four hits in the Angels' 10-1 loss to the Red Sox. The outing ballooned his ERA by a run and half, going from 2.08 to 3.60.

A stat worth noting (via USA Today): Ohtani, who had generated an MLB-best 35.2 percent of swings and misses in his first two starts, generated three swings and misses in his 66-pitch outing Tuesday (4.5 percent) and none in his 38-pitch second inning.


On the bright side, even if he can't pitch, the two-way star can still DH, Scioscia said, adding that Ohtani will be back in the lineup Thursday.

In eight games as a batter, Ohtani is slashing .367/.424/.767 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.

