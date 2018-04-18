News

Report: Tom Brady still hasn't committed to playing in 2018

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Is Tom Brady ready to retire? The 40-year-old Patriots quarterback has not yet committed to playing for New England in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



MORE: People think Stormy Daniels' sketch man looks like Tom Brady

From Schefter:

"The lack of any official word from Brady, either privately or publicly, has left some to admit that, while they do believe he will play in 2018, they cannot say that for sure ... There's no question that Brady wants to play football, but he turns 41 in August, wants to spend more time with his family, and there are people around him who would rather see him retire, sources told ESPN."

Sports Illustrated/MMQB's Albert Breer believes Brady's mindset has changed.



So will Brady play in 2018?

It's hard to imagine the Patriots, let alone the NFL, without him.

