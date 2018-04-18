Novak Djokovic produced another promising performance to beat a battling Borna Coric in straight sets and move into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters, but spurned nine match points before eventually sealing victory.

Djokovic beats Coric on 10th match point to set up Thiem showdown

The former world number one said he was playing without pain for the first time in two years after thrashing Dusan Lajovic in the first round on Monday.

That triumph was the 12-time grand slam champion's first since the Australian Open in January and he followed it up with a 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 triumph over Coric to set up a clash with Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic, who recruited former coach Marian Vajda last week, looked sharp with stoic defence and his forehand firing on Court Rainier III, and kept his composure even as Coric kept the contest alive by repeatedly saving match points.