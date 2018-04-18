Canterbury Bulldogs coach Dean Pay has defended Josh Morris after Sam Burgess accused him of "Hollywood" acting.

Pay defends Morris following Burgess 'Hollywood' jibe

South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Burgess was banned for two NRL matches after being found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Morris during his side's victory at ANZ Stadium last month.

The England forward claimed Morris' reaction had a big influence on the punishment he was given, saying "we play a contact sport, [not] players rolling around and milking it or trying to get a career in Hollywood after playing football."

Pay hit back at the Rabbitohs skipper, revealing Thomas had felt the effects of Burgess' tackle.

"It's a big call, isn't it? For someone to say someone lays down. None of my players are like that," Pay said.

"[Morris] really struggled with it for a while, he went a few days there where he couldn't train earlier in the week.

"At the end of the day we've just got to move on haven't we. I haven't spoken to [Morris]."