Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Real Madrid will look to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga when they welcome Athletic Bilbao to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side made it six games without defeat by beating Malaga 2-1 at the weekend and they are eager to beat city rivals Atletico, who are four points ahead, to second place.

And, with a Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich to come next week, getting through the game against the Basque outfit without injuries will be a desired outcome.

The visitors, meanwhile, are on a disappointing run, with just one win from their last five games in all competitions, so they face a difficult task in the Spanish capital.

Game Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Date Wednesday, April 18 Time 20:30 BST / 15:30 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Luca Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Vallejo, Theo, Marcelo, Varane Midfielders Isco, Asensio, Casemiro, Kovacic, Kroos, Modric, Vazquez Forwards Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Defender Nacho is the only injury concern for Los Blancos and Zidane has a fully-fit panel to choose from otherwise. The 19-man squad announced by Madrid can be seen above.

Potential Real Madrid starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco; Ronaldo, Bale.

Position Athletic Bilbao players Goalkeepers Kepa, Iago, Simon Defenders Saborit, I. Martinez, Alvarez, Nunez, Lekue, De Marcos, Etxeita, Balenziaga, A. Lopez Midfielders San Jose, Benat, Iturraspe, Susaeta, Rico, Vesga, Raul Garcia, Cordoba, Gil, Nolaskoain, Munoz Forwards Sola, Muniain, Williams, Merino, Aduriz

Athletic will be without the services of defender Xabier Etxeita, but Jose Angel Ziganda has no other personnel issues to contend with.

Potential Athletic Bilbao starting XI: Kepa; Balenziaga, Alvarez, De Marcos, I. Martinez; San Jose, Benat, Susaeta, Raul Garcia, Cordoba; Williams.

Betting & Match Odds

Real Madrid are favourites to win at odds of 1/5, with Athletic's chances rated 12/1. A draw between the teams is a 13/2 bet.

Match Preview

Real Madrid have a crunch Champions League clash against Bayern Munich to look forward to next week but, for now, their focus is very much on beating Athletic Club in order to continue their bid to claim second place in La Liga.

Los Blancos defeated Malaga in their last outing without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but both players are likely to return to the starting XI for the game against Los Leones, who managed to draw 0-0 when the sides met at San Mames earlier this season.

"They’re a team that don’t deserve to be where they are in the table," Zidane told reporters ahead of the game. "Maybe more was expected this year because they’re a very good team that competes very well. They’re a complete team that will come here to try to pick up points.

"The most important thing for us is to try to get back to second place, which is our goal. We climbed back up to third, tomorrow we’re playing at home and we want to get closer to second place and we’ll try to put in a good performance."

Madrid will have a week to prepare for the game against Bayern in Bavaria next week, but they can kick things off early with a strong display at home on Wednesday.