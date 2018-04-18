Man City's Premier League dominance was no surprise to Stones

Manchester City John Stones was not surprised by the dominance his team have shown in winning the Premier League.

City were crowned champions on Sunday after Manchester United suffered a surprise home defeat by West Brom and are 16 points clear of their second-placed rivals.

Pep Guardiola's side have broken multiple Premier League records this campaign, including the most consecutive victories in a season notching up 18 wins in a row from August to December.

Asked if he was surprised by how dominant City had been this season, Stones told CityTV: "Surprised? Maybe not, because it’s how we have played and we played like that last season.

“We had a month last season where it stalled and we didn’t kick on, but before that we were so dominant.

“We wanted to build on that from last season and be the dominant side we have been; on the ball and scoring goals.”

Even though the title is wrapped up, Stones does not want his team’s performances to dip as they continue to chase more Premier League records.

The England international added: “We can’t say it’s done now with the records that we have already broken.

“I’ve seen it before, when a team wins the league early and they take their foot off the gas and we definitely don’t want to do that.

“We want to stay true to ourselves; make everybody proud and keep winning, that hunger and fight will still be there until the last minute.”

Stones’ winning mentality holds him in good stead heading into the World Cup this summer as England want to rectify recent tournament disappointments.

“As an England fan as well, I want to do the nation proud," he said. "We want to try and silence the past.

“There’s been a lot of negativity surrounding England when we get to tournaments. We want people to enjoy watching England again and dream that we can go and do something big at the World Cup.”