Manchester United's quest to secure second place continues on Wednesday when they take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Red Devils come into the game having gifted the Premier League title to their rivals Manchester City by losing to bottom side West Brom on Sunday and they'll be eager to bounce back.

Indeed, with an FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham to come on Saturday, Jose Mourinho will want his players firing on all cylinders and a win over the Cherries would serve as a boost.

However, the last meeting between the sides was a close affair, with United narrowly winning 1-0 thanks to a Romelu Lukaku strike, so it is sure to be a tough match for the Old Trafford men.

Game Bournemouth vs Manchester United Date Wednesday, April 18 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Boruc, Begovic, Federici Defenders Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, A. Smith, B. Smith, Mings, Wiggins, Simpson Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Arter, L. Cook, Stanislas, Hyndman, Fraser, Ibe, Butcher, Taylor Forwards Wilson, King, Defoe, Mousset, Ndjoli

Tyrone Mings is a concern and is expected to miss out, while Junior Stanislas and Adam Smith are both unavailable due to knee injuries.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI: Begovic; Fraser, S. Cook, Francis, Ake, Daniels; Gosling, L. Cook, Ibe, King; Defoe.

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Valencia Midfielders Carrick, Fellaini, Gomes, Hamilton, Herrera, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Young Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

United have a more or less full panel to choose from for the game, with no fresh injury concerns following their loss to West Brom.

Mourinho has hinted that he will rotate his team with the semi-final against Spurs in mind.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Matic, Herrera, Lingard, Sanchez, Rashford; Lukaku.

Betting & Match Odds

Man United are heavy favourites to win with dabblebet giving odds of 4/5. Bournemouth's chances are rated at 10/3, while a draw is available at 14/5.

Match Preview

The terrible inconsistency of Mourinho's Man United this season was summed up in their last two results as they came from behind to beat Man City at the Etihad Stadium before losing at home to West Brom the following week.

That defeat to the Baggies means that the Premier League title officially belongs to the blue half of Manchester, but second place is still up for grabs and Liverpool have been keeping the pressure on the Red Devils, so victory over Bournemouth is crucial if United wish to maintain some distance from their Merseyside counterparts.

The disappointment of the loss to West Brom led to criticism from some quarters with Paul Pogba's performance in particular coming under scrutiny, leading to suggestions that the France international will be dropped ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Spurs.

With the FA Cup now United's only chance of silverware this season, that game - which takes place on Saturday - will certainly be to the fore of Mourinho's mind in the Bournemouth match and his team selection is likely to reflect that.

However, rather than simply resting key players for the Wembley encounter, the Portuguese has insisted that the game at the Vitality Stadium will serve as an audition for fringe players to force their way into the reckoning. Either way, he will be expecting an improved performance from Sunday.