PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Aguero earns place for first time

Sergio Aguero has been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the first time, with Manchester City dominating the 2017-18 selection.

The Argentina striker has been included alongside Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, the leading candidates for the Premier League's Golden Boot, in a three-man attack.

City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi are also in the line-up, which comprises players from just five of the league's 20 clubs.

Spurs duo Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea are the other inclusions.

Leroy Sane is the only nominee for the Premier League Player of the Year prize not to make the team.