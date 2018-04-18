Joshua eager to delve into Klitschko 'encyclopedia'

Anthony Joshua is eager delve into Wladimir Klitschko's "boxing encyclopedia" to help him exceed his expectations a year after beating the Ukrainian in an epic fight at Wembley.

Joshua set his sights on becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion by defeating WBC title holder Deontay Wilder after out-pointing Joseph Parker to take the WBO strap last month.

The Brit got the better of Klitschko in a classic bout 12 months ago and now wants to tap into the former champion's experience.

"If [Klitschko] can give me a little bit of his knowledge, I think it will spur me on to do better than I project," said the 28-year-old.

"I need him on my side, definitely. I have so much respect for him. His brain is like a boxing encyclopedia.

"I will always look at [Klitschko], even though I beat him, as the better man because he's done more than me.

"Even though I beat him that night, in terms of his overall career, he's done so much. I will always take my hat off to him, and respect him."

The 2012 Olympic champion added: "[Klitschko] was in the era when mistakes were looked at as a way to improve yourself. He lost [three] times then reigned as heavyweight champion for 10 years.

"That's phenomenal - he must have learned so much. When you fail, then you go again, then you fail, then you go again - he built himself to perfection."