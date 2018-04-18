Cricket Australia (CA) says reports claiming Justin Langer will replace Darren Lehmann as the national team's head coach are premature.

Cricket Australia denies Langer appointment agreed

On Wednesday, the West Australian said former Australia opener Langer will be the man to succeed Lehmann, who stepped down in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal despite being cleared of having any knowledge of the plot.

CA confirmed a board meeting has been scheduled for Friday, but insisted the appointment of a new head coach will only be discussed rather than ratified.

A CA spokesperson said: "The process to be undertaken for the appointment of a new Australian men's head coach will be discussed and agreed at the CA board meeting this Friday.

"No appointment has been made, and nor will any candidate be put to the board for ratification on Friday.

"We expect to have a clearer understanding of the approach and appointment timelines following this meeting."