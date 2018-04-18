Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas has picked Efe Ambrose’s nutmeg on him as the most embarrassing moment of his young career.

Efe Ambrose almost made me cry, reveals Rangers youngster

Both players met earlier in the season, and Barjonas, 19, was at the receiving end of a successful cheeky attempt by the Hibernian defender; an experience he said makes him want ‘to roll into a wee ball and cry’.

"When I got nutmegged by Efe Ambrose [was my most embarrassing moment]," Barjonas told Rangers TV.

"100 percent! I knew exactly after he did it. I just wanted to roll into a wee ball and cry."

The midfielder also admitted to the fact that the piece of skill was so good that even after he had anticipated Ambrose’s move, he could not help but fall for it.

"I saw it coming as well a mile away."

Ambrose has been in impressive form for the Hibs, playing in all 33 games so far, scoring twice to help them to the fourth spot in the Scottish Premier League log.

And the defender will be hoping to put in a decent shift against his former employers Celtic as the second phase of the league commences.

