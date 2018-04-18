Barcelona team news: Messi and Suarez rested for Celta Vigo clash

Barcelona have opted to leave Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez out for their La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

Ernesto Valverde has rung the changes with one eye on his side's Copa del Rey final clash against Sevilla on Saturday.

The Catalans have the luxury of rotating their squad due to their 11-point lead in La Liga with just six games left.

But the club could be putting their unbeaten Liga record on the line, with Barca having failed to win each of their last two league games when neither Messi nor Suarez started (a 0-0 draw with Malaga and a 2-1 loss to Alaves).

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta were all left out of the squad, while Suarez, Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti are all available from the bench.

Ivan Rakitic, meanwhile, is out with a fractured finger.

January signing Yerry Mina makes only his second start and third total appearance for Barca, and the Colombian will partner Thomas Vermaelen in Barca's defence.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Vermaelen, Mina, Digne; Paulinho, D. Suarez, Gomes; Coutinho, Dembele, Alcacer

Subs: Cillessen, L. Suarez, Messi, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, Aleix Vidal, Umtiti