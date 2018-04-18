News

The Covert Agent: Wellington Phoenix owner looking to sell the club's A-League licence

After another disappointing season, the Wellington Phoenix face a fight for their future and it appears their chairman Robert Morrison might not be up for it.

The Covert Agent: Wellington Phoenix owner looking to sell the club's A-League licence

The Covert Agent can reveal that Morrison has been meeting with a variety of franchises in an attempt to sell the club's two-year licence with a view for relocation.

Clubs from south-west Sydney, Campbelltown and Brisbane as well as Southern Expansion have all been spoken to him about a potential deal, with Morrison believed to be hoping to net around $5 million for the sale.

Despite these discussions, sources close to Football Federation Australia suggest it's highly unlikely the governing body will allow such a transaction to take place.

Though a sale might not happen, the actions of Morrison strongly suggest he has no interesting in fighting for the club beyond its current two-year term.

Wellington ended the 2017/18 season in ninth - with a final round win over Melbourne City ensuring they avoided a third wooden spoon.

Morrison is one of several Wellington businessman that were handed the club's licence in September 2011 after Terry Serepisos relinquished control due to financial issues.

