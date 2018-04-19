Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Wolves star Neves set for Liverpool

Neves set for Liverpool move

Liverpool are set to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, according to Portuguese journalist Marcus Alves.

Portugal international Neves has shone for the Championship leaders this season as Nuno Espirito Santo's side clinched promotion to the Premier League.

And Wolves are already lining up Benfica's Anderson Talisca - who has spent the season on loan at Besiktas - as a replacement.

Pogba wants to stay at Man Utd

Paul Pogba wants to stay at Manchester United following speculation he will be sold in the summer, according to The Sun.

Reports have claimed that manager Jose Mourinho has lost patience with the midfielder following his inconsistent form in recent weeks, which has also seen Pogba substituted on a regular basis.

However, despite links to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, the £89 million France international is determined to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

Arsenal eye Fulham's Frederiks

Arsenal are targeting a move for Fulham defender Ryan Frederiks, according to The Sun.

The full-back has impressed for the Championship high-flyers this season and is out of contract this summer.

And the Gunners are keen to beat West Ham to the 25-year-old's signature come the end of the campaign.

Man Utd to demand £28m for Shaw

Manchester United will demand at least £28 million to sell Luke Shaw in the summer, claims The Sun.

Shaw is again fighting for his Old Trafford future after failing to convince Jose Mourinho to make him United’s first-choice left-back.

United have yet to decide whether to sell Shaw, but will look to recoup a minimum of £28m if they opt to cash in on the reported Barcelona target.

Former Man Utd defender wants to stay at Lyon

Former Manchester United defender Rafael has expressed his desire to stay at Lyon next season.

With a third right-back in Leo Dubois set to join Lyon this summer, one of Rafael or Kenny Tete may see their time at Les Gones come to an end.

But Rafael, who is under contract until 2019, does not want to leave as he waits for Lyon to make a decision.

Real Madrid agree De Gea deal

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign David de Gea for next season, according to Don Balon.

The Blancos will pay €100 million for the Spanish goalkeeper, who they've been trying to land for several years.

De Gea's agent Jorge Mendes has spent weeks negotiating a deal that would allow the Spaniard to leave Old Trafford, and a breakthrough has apparently now been reached.

Loftus-Cheek unsure over Chelsea future

Ruben Loftus-Cheek claims he does not know what the future will hold for him following his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder has suffered an injury-hit season at Selhurst Park but has impressed when he has played. He is, however, unsure if he will remain at Chelsea when his loan finishes and he returns to his parent club.

Digne to join Juventus?

PSG left-back Lucas Digne has been offered to Juventus with a view to a summer move, Goal understands.

Digne has struggled for regular playing time at Camp Nou and could make the move to Italy, likely on an initial loan deal with the option of a permanent €25 million transfer.

Pogba offered to PSG

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has offered his client to Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Daily Mail.

The Manchester United midfielder is rumoured to be heading for a summer exit, with his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho having deteriorated in 2017-18.

PSG may not be able to afford Pogba, however, with the French side facing allegations of violating UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelsea want at least £50m for Batshuayi

Chelsea will demand at least £50 million from Borussia Dortmund for Michy Batshuayi, reports the Evening Standard.

The 24-year-old striker made a big impact during a half-season loan at the Bundesliga side, scoring nine goals before his campaign was cut short by an ankle injury sustained at the weekend.

Though Dortmund want to sign the Belgium international permanently, Chelsea will demand at least £50m and possibly more if he recovers from his injury to have a strong World Cup.

Arsenal will return for Rugani

Arsenal will attempt to sign Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani this summer, according to Transfermarketweb.com.

The Gunners were keen to land the 23-year-old Italy international in January, but ultimately did not make a bid for the defender.

That could change in the summer, however, with Arsene Wenger keen to land a player who hasn't always been satisfied with his playing time in Turin.

Leicester to demand £50m for Maguire

Leicester City have set the opening price for in-demand centre-back Harry Maguire at £50 million, according to The Sun.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are leading the chase for the 25-year-old England international, who has impressed in the 2017-18 campaign.

The report states the Foxes have already turned down two verbal bids of £40m for Maguire, with the club feeling a strong World Cup performance could send Maguire's valuation soaring.

Spurs, City and Arsenal chase Maddison

Highly-rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison is being pursued by six Premier League clubs, reports The Telegraph.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring 15 goals and being named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Brighton are all in the mix for Maddison, who is rated at £25 million.

Chelsea line up £35m Seri bid

Chelsea are prepared to bid £35 million for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Mirror .

The 26-year-old has drawn interest from a host of European powers, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City just a few of the clubs linked.

Seri is set to wait until he knows who Chelsea's manager will be next season, with Antonio Conte likely to depart after two seasons in charge.

Dembele to leave Spurs for China

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is likely heading for a move to China this summer, according to The Independent.

The 30-year-old has one season remaining on his contract, and with renewal talks having stalled, Tottenham are now open to the prospect of selling Dembele in the summer.

A move to China is considered the likeliest option, with CSL clubs willing to offer Spurs the fee they'd require to sell the Belgium international.

Inter could move for Klaassen

Inter could look to move for Everton flop Davy Klaassen in the summer, reports Tuttomercatoweb.

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees in a £25 million move from Ajax last summer, but has made just 14 appearances and has yet to score a goal for Everton.

Inter are in the market for midfield reinforcements and could look to end Klaassen's Merseyside nightmare, with Napoli also reportedly interested.

Atletico in for Fernandes

Atletico Madrid are keen on a move for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola.

The Liga side have made informal contact with Sporting over Fernandes, who has impressed this season with 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Tottenham and Liverpool have also been tipped to enter the race for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool make £1m from City title

Liverpool have pocketed £1 million from Manchester City's title thanks to a clause in Raheem Sterling's transfer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Sterling moved from Anfield to the Etihad in 2015 in a deal worth £44m plus add-ons.

One of those add-ons stipulated that City would owe the Reds £1m if Sterling were part of a Premier League-winning side, with Liverpool cashing in thanks to City's triumph.

Barca youth star to sign with City

Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Adria Bernabe, according to Sport .

The midfielder is set to join City at the end of the season, with Barca frustrated in their attempts to keep their academy product from leaving.