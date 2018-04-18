Les Herbiers booked their first appearance in the Coupe de France final with an historic 2-0 victory over fellow third-tier side Chambly.

Third-tier Les Herbiers book their place in Coupe de France final

With the win, the minnows set up a potential final against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de France.

The Championnat National teams both overcame far superior opposition to make it into the last four, but it was Les Herbiers who triumphed on Tuesday thanks to goals from Florian David and Ambroise Gboho.

Les Herbiers were on the front foot from the start - Gaharo Doucoure doing well to clear Kevin Rocheteau's early effort off the line - and Chambly's resolve was broken when David volleyed home from Louis Bongongui's cross on 28 minutes.

Romain Montiel headed wide as Chambly pressed for an equaliser, while Joachim Eickmayer went agonisingly close to extending Les Herbiers' lead after the interval, but a second goal did come late on.

Despite the referee initially disallowing Gboho's goal for offside, VAR was used to overturn the decision, and send the Les Herbiers faithful into raptures.

MORE:

Neymar will still be at PSG next season, but I may not be - Emery

| Neymar's worst nightmare? Why hiring control freak Tuchel could be bad news for PSG ace

| 'I'm at my best right now' – Depay feeling rejuvenated at Lyon

| Valbuena hurt by France exile after Benzema blackmail saga



Gboho and Rocheteau both passed up gilt-edged chances to wrap up the win in style in the closing stages, but it mattered little as the hosts held firm to secure a famous victory.

Les Herbiers can now look forward to a final clash with either Caen or holders PSG.