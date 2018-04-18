Lindor sends native Puerto Rico into frenzy with HR

Francisco Lindor delivered for the Cleveland Indians against the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Puerto Rico Series in San Juan on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, just 27 miles from San Juan, and he had plenty of fans in the stands during game one of the two-game series Cleveland are playing against Minnesota.
He sent all of his fans home happy as he smacked a two-run homer to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.
The runs were more than enough for Corey Kluber, who got the win with 6.2 innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 Cleveland victory. But this night was about Lindor and his native Puerto Rico.
"It was special, something I'll never take for granted, something I'll never forget," Lindor told Fox Sports after the game.
CORBIN SHINES
Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a 1-0 win over the Giants. While he lost it with an infield single to Brandon Belt 7.2 innings in, he still finished a complete-game shutout where he allowed just one hit and struck out eight.
Rangers rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa went four for five with a double in Texas' 7-2 win over the Rays. He has been in MLB less than a week.
OHTANI STRUGGLES FOR ANGELS
Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani got his first look at a first-place team Tuesday and it did not go well. He gave up four hits, three runs and two walks in just two innings of work and it took him 66 pitches just to get that far. He also was forced to come out with a blister on his pitching hand.
NICE PLAY BY TURNER
Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is known for his base-stealing prowess, but it was his glove that caught people's attention in a 5-2 win over the Mets.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto Blue Jays 11-3 Kansas City Royals
Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Kansas City Royals
Miami Marlins 9-1 New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers 4-2 Baltimore Orioles
Colorado Rockies 2-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 6-1 Minnesota Twins
Washington Nationals 5-2 New York Mets
Texas Rangers 7-2 Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Atlanta Braves
Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Cincinnati Reds
St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Chicago Cubs
Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 San Francisco Giants
Houston Astros 4-1 Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics 10-2 Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox 10-1 Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 San Diego Padres
ROCKIES AT PIRATES
There are only seven 11-win teams in all of baseball and two of them face off Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Chad Kuhl (1-1, 5.74 ERA) will take on Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (0-2, 4.50 ERA). The Rockies are up 2-0 in the series, but the Pirates are tied for second in MLB with 89 runs scored this season. If they put things together in the final game of the three-game set they could avoid the sweep.