Francisco Lindor delivered for the Cleveland Indians against the Minnesota Twins in the MLB Puerto Rico Series in San Juan on Tuesday.

Lindor sends native Puerto Rico into frenzy with HR

The 24-year-old was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, just 27 miles from San Juan, and he had plenty of fans in the stands during game one of the two-game series Cleveland are playing against Minnesota.

He sent all of his fans home happy as he smacked a two-run homer to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning.

The runs were more than enough for Corey Kluber, who got the win with 6.2 innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 Cleveland victory. But this night was about Lindor and his native Puerto Rico.

"It was special, something I'll never take for granted, something I'll never forget," Lindor told Fox Sports after the game.

CORBIN SHINES

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in a 1-0 win over the Giants. While he lost it with an infield single to Brandon Belt 7.2 innings in, he still finished a complete-game shutout where he allowed just one hit and struck out eight.

Rangers rookie Isiah Kiner-Falefa went four for five with a double in Texas' 7-2 win over the Rays. He has been in MLB less than a week.

OHTANI STRUGGLES FOR ANGELS

Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani got his first look at a first-place team Tuesday and it did not go well. He gave up four hits, three runs and two walks in just two innings of work and it took him 66 pitches just to get that far. He also was forced to come out with a blister on his pitching hand.

NICE PLAY BY TURNER

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is known for his base-stealing prowess, but it was his glove that caught people's attention in a 5-2 win over the Mets.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 11-3 Kansas City Royals



Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Kansas City Royals



Miami Marlins 9-1 New York Yankees



Detroit Tigers 4-2 Baltimore Orioles



Colorado Rockies 2-0 Pittsburgh Pirates



Cleveland Indians 6-1 Minnesota Twins



Washington Nationals 5-2 New York Mets



Texas Rangers 7-2 Tampa Bay Rays



Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Atlanta Braves



Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Cincinnati Reds



St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Chicago Cubs



Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 San Francisco Giants



Houston Astros 4-1 Seattle Mariners



Oakland Athletics 10-2 Chicago White Sox



Boston Red Sox 10-1 Los Angeles Angels



Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 San Diego Padres

ROCKIES AT PIRATES

There are only seven 11-win teams in all of baseball and two of them face off Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Chad Kuhl (1-1, 5.74 ERA) will take on Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland (0-2, 4.50 ERA). The Rockies are up 2-0 in the series, but the Pirates are tied for second in MLB with 89 runs scored this season. If they put things together in the final game of the three-game set they could avoid the sweep.