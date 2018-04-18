Campbell sisters smash nasty 'rift' rumours

Cate and Bronte Campbell have quashed claims of animosity between the sisters after the following video sparked nasty rumours during the Commonwealth Games.

Bronte famously stunned sister Cate in her pet event on the Gold Coast, winning the 100m freestyle.

Cate led the field at the turn her sibling in third place, but Bronte produced a stunning last lap to triumph in 52.27 seconds - the fourth-fastest in history in the event - with Cate clocking 52.69.

The stunning upset resulted in Bronte being picked for the freestyle leg of the 4x100m medley relay the following night, displacing Cate and forcing her to watch on from the stands.

Then after Bronte stormed home to secure the gold medal for Australia, cameras captured Cate clapping on in the stands with a rather glum look on her face.

In all fairness, the moment we saw Cate happened over 60 seconds after the race finished, and we never got to see how she reacted when Bronte touched the wall.

Many fans and pundits saw Cate's reaction as a sign that she was unhappy about her sister getting the relay swim, and possibly showed a rift between the siblings.

However in an interview with Andrew Denton on Tuesday night, the Campbells put those rumours to bed.

Denton asked the sisters if there was ever any sledging between the pair before a race.

“No, we can’t do that," Bronte said.

"That’s pointless. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re up there and we’re racing against the rest of the world.

“If you can’t do well, you want your sister to do well, you want Australia to do well, you want your family to do well, you want someone you love to do well and so why would you jeopardise that?"

Cate then smashed the perception that she was unhappy with her sister upstaging her on the Gold Coast.

"People are like ‘Aren’t you annoyed at her or angry at her?’

"I’m like, no. Yes, everyone loves to win. I’m not going to deny that. But I’m so proud of Bronte and what she’s done.

“You know what? Coming second isn’t that much of a big deal."