News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lance Armstrong settles $US100m lawsuit
Lance Armstrong settles $US100m fraud case

Campbell sisters smash nasty 'rift' rumours

7Sport /

Cate and Bronte Campbell have quashed claims of animosity between the sisters after the following video sparked nasty rumours during the Commonwealth Games.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey on if he's considering Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 1: 'Why wouldn't I?'
0:22

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey on if he's considering Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 1: 'Why wouldn't I?'
Kahlil McKenzie explains how his father Oakland Raider general manager Reggie McKenzie influenced his decision to enter the draft
3:56

Kahlil McKenzie explains how his father Oakland Raider general manager Reggie McKenzie influenced his decision to enter the draft
Head coach Jon Gruden on Oakland Raiders' draft approach: 'We're going to raise hell' to get things going
1:57

Head coach Jon Gruden on Oakland Raiders' draft approach: 'We're going to raise hell' to get things going
John Elway says he is 'open to trade' the No. 5 pick
0:40

John Elway says he is 'open to trading' the No. 5 pick
Unbelievable draft prospect workouts
1:39

Unbelievable workout videos from 2018 NFL Draft prospects
Do the Seattle Seahawks have a chance of landing Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea?
1:02

Do the Seattle Seahawks have a chance of landing Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea?
How likely are the Dallas Cowboys to draft a wide receiver at No. 19?
1:05

How likely are the Dallas Cowboys to draft a wide receiver at No. 19?
UCF cornerback Mike Hughes on linebacker Shaquem Griffin: 'Hopefully we end up on the same team again'
3:38

UCF cornerback Mike Hughes on linebacker Shaquem Griffin: 'Hopefully we end up on the same team again'
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley: 'He's one of those guys that my mother could have scouted'
0:40

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley: 'He's one of those guys that my mother could have scouted'
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney registers his last career NFL sack
0:56

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney registers his last career NFL sack
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey scoffs at reporter who talks about Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen going No. 1 overall
0:29

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey scoffs at reporter who talks about Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen going No. 1 overall
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey explains what he's looking for in a quarterback
0:30

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey explains what he's looking for in a quarterback
 

Bronte famously stunned sister Cate in her pet event on the Gold Coast, winning the 100m freestyle.

Cate led the field at the turn her sibling in third place, but Bronte produced a stunning last lap to triumph in 52.27 seconds - the fourth-fastest in history in the event - with Cate clocking 52.69.

The stunning upset resulted in Bronte being picked for the freestyle leg of the 4x100m medley relay the following night, displacing Cate and forcing her to watch on from the stands.

Bronte upstaged Cate in her pet event. Image: Getty

Then after Bronte stormed home to secure the gold medal for Australia, cameras captured Cate clapping on in the stands with a rather glum look on her face.

In all fairness, the moment we saw Cate happened over 60 seconds after the race finished, and we never got to see how she reacted when Bronte touched the wall.

Many fans and pundits saw Cate's reaction as a sign that she was unhappy about her sister getting the relay swim, and possibly showed a rift between the siblings.

However in an interview with Andrew Denton on Tuesday night, the Campbells put those rumours to bed.

Bronte (R) with her fellow relay winners. Image: Getty

Denton asked the sisters if there was ever any sledging between the pair before a race.

“No, we can’t do that," Bronte said.

"That’s pointless. I mean, at the end of the day, we’re up there and we’re racing against the rest of the world.

“If you can’t do well, you want your sister to do well, you want Australia to do well, you want your family to do well, you want someone you love to do well and so why would you jeopardise that?"

Cate then smashed the perception that she was unhappy with her sister upstaging her on the Gold Coast.

"People are like ‘Aren’t you annoyed at her or angry at her?’

"I’m like, no. Yes, everyone loves to win. I’m not going to deny that. But I’m so proud of Bronte and what she’s done.

“You know what? Coming second isn’t that much of a big deal."

Back To Top