Guadalajara took a huge step towards claiming the CONCACAF Champions League after a 2-1 first-leg win over Toronto in the final on Tuesday.

CONCACAF Champions League: Guadalajara secures first-leg win over Toronto

A second-half free-kick from Alan Pulido saw the Liga MX outfit to a hard-fought victory at BMO Field in Ontario.

Rodolfo Pizarro had opened the scoring for Guadalajara, only for Jonathan Osorio to equalize for Toronto in the first half.

But Pulido's strike put 1962 champions Guadalajara in a strong position ahead of next week's second leg.

The Mexican outfit had made a dream start away from home, Pizarro finishing clinically into the top corner after a Isaac Brizuela cross in the second minute.

But Toronto responded in the 19th minute, Osorio tapping in a Marco Delgado cross at the back post.

Both teams looked for a winner before Pulido delivered with 18 minutes remaining.

The Mexico international's free-kick from the left curled over Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono and into the top corner, putting Guadalajara on track for the title.