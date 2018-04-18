Nothing can tarnish Buffon's career – Lippi

Former Italy and Juventus coach Marcello Lippi believes nothing can tarnish Gianluigi Buffon's career despite the goalkeeper's red card against Real Madrid.

Buffon was sent off late in Juve's Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Madrid after angrily confronting referee Michael Oliver over a spot-kick awarded to the LaLiga giants.

The 40-year-old slammed Oliver in an emotional outburst post-match, leading to criticism of the shot-stopper.

But Lippi said Buffon's reputation remained intact, while insisting Oliver got the decision wrong.

"There is nothing that can tarnish Gianluigi Buffon's splendid career at all, either as a player or a man," he told Omnisport.

"Nobody could expect such a game.The same goes for Roma [against Barcelona], to be honest. But Juve and Roma were exceptional.

"For Juventus, there was only an incorrect decision by the referee, who is very good, but in my opinion made a mistake in that case, and destroyed a fantastic Juventus performance."

While Juve bowed out after the late drama, Roma reached the semi-finals following an incredible comeback against Barcelona.