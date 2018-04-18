The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are heading to China.

Mavericks, 76ers to play pre-season games in China

Philadelphia and Dallas have been slated to play a pair of pre-season games in China as part of the NBA Global Games China 2018, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

The teams are scheduled to tip off in Shanghai on October 5 and again in Shenzhen three days later.

The 76ers have previously played in NBA Global Games in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Germany, England and Spain.

"Getting a chance to play all over the world has always been a dream of mine and I'm excited to play in China in October," 76ers star Ben Simmons said in a statement. "I know the fans there are passionate about basketball and I'm really looking forward to the trip to Shanghai and Shenzhen."

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki is looking forward to a return to China.

"When I played in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, I witnessed China's enthusiasm for basketball first hand," Nowitzki said in a statement. "It will be a fantastic experience for our franchise to play in China for the first time. We're also excited about the possibility of reconnecting with two great Chinese players who played for the Mavericks, Wang Zhizhi and Yi Jianlian."

The Mavericks recently changed their Chinese name to translate to "Lone Ranger Heroes".

Last year, the Warriors and Timberwolves played in the NBA Global Games China as the game becomes increasingly popular in the People's Republic.