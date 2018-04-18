Shark victim wants money for research

A surfer mauled by a white pointer in Western Australia is seeking money to work with shark researchers to create deterrent devices.

Father-of-two Alejandro Travaglini, 37, needed surgery to both legs after he was attacked at Cobblestones beach in Gracetown on Monday.

On a GoFundMe page, family friend Monica Field wrote Mr Travaglini needed help with medical expenses but also wanted to use his recovery time to work with experts to study shark behaviour.

"Alex would like to donate a portion of all proceeds raised to investigate shark research to help better understand shark behaviour and minimise or prevent attacks altogether," she wrote.

More than $7000 has already been raised.

Several hours after Mr Travaglini was attacked, 41-year-old Jason Longgrass was bitten on the leg at nearby Lefthanders break, which was closed, and managed to walk to an ambulance.

The remainder of the Margaret River Pro has been cancelled because the World Surf League says the "elevated risk" of sharks has "crossed the threshold for what is acceptable".

Chief executive Sophie Goldschmidt said beached whales had attracted the apex predators, contributed to the aggression of their behaviour and increased the possibility of further attacks.

"(If) something terrible were to take place, we would never forgive ourselves."

Brazilian surfers Italo Ferreira and Gabriel Medina say they feel unsafe.

"I just don't feel comfortable surfing there. I will never surf by myself here because it's not safe," Medina said.

But retired professional surfer Taj Burrow said the cancellation was "devastating" and described it as "silly".

"I just think the risk is so minimal. Probably the waves they surfed on the first day of the event were a lot riskier than the possibility of a shark attack," he told ABC radio.

"It's obviously safer in the competition area because they've got a few options for spotting sharks ... it's very well monitored."

Opposition tourism spokeswoman Libby Mettam says the long-term damage to the local economy and WA tourism is indisputable.

"It is undeniable there is now an international perception that Margaret River and WA is not a safe place to surf or swim due to sharks."

Ms Goldschmidt said the league was "painfully aware" of the commercial ramifications for the local community.

But Tourism Minister Paul Papalia said the event would return next year as planned and hoped it would continue beyond 2019.

"The state is no worse off financially from the cancellation of this year's event."

Opposition leader Mike Nahan wants clever buoys, SMART drumlines, drones and the re-opening of the southwest shark fishery.

Deputy premier Roger Cook says the government, which has offered subsidised personal deterrents, will consider SMART drumlines after assessing their success in NSW.