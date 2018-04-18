Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has dealt with a myriad of makeshift quarterback situations throughout his NFL career, but he thinks that has finally changed with Deshaun Watson under center.

Hopkins thinks partnership with Watson can be elite

Even though Watson finished last season with a torn ACL, Hopkins believes the two can do special things in 2018.

"I expect us to be the best duo in the NFL," Hopkins said, via houstontexans.com.

Watson, who was selected in the first round of last year's draft, began the season as a backup to Tom Savage. The Texans quickly learned that was a mistake, as Watson threw for 19 touchdowns in just seven games including six starts.

Hopkins was the recipient of seven of those touchdown passes, en route to a bounce-back season in which he hauled in 96 catches for 1,378 yards, and 13 scoring grabs, leading to a First-Team All-Pro selection. Hopkins believes Watson has the right mindset.

"He wants to be great," Hopkins said. "I want to be great. If two people want to be great and they're pushing each other, the sky's the limit."