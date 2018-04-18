Jazz's Mitchell questionable for game two against Thunder

Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell went through team activities on Tuesday, but he is officially listed as questionable to play in game two against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mitchell left Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter after he injured his toe on a play where he appeared to knock feet with Russell Westbrook.

He returned to the game, but was unable to help the Jazz come back for a victory.

X-rays and an MRI taken after the game came back negative. Mitchell said he was fine, but the team will not say he is good to go as of yet.

The Rookie of the Year candidate who averaged 20.5 points during the season had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Utah's game-one loss.