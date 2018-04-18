Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a gruesome injury to his left knee last December, tearing both his ACL and LCL, but the Super Bowl champion is optimistic about the start of next season.

Wentz still hoping for week one return

During a news conference on Tuesday, Wentz said he still thinks he can play week one even if he misses the preseason. He also said the rehab process has been encouraging.

Wentz, the number two overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, threw for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season in 13 games. He finished the season with a 101.9 QB rating. And though his injury happened during a scramble toward the end zone, he said he will not alter his aggressive nature to prevent a similar injury in the future.

"I'm not going to change. I'm always going to learn," Wentz said.

"There are things to keep learning from [like] how to protect myself. But changing my overall style? Not going to happen."

If Wentz is not right by week one, do not expect the Eagles to rush him back as they still have the best backup in the NFL in Nick Foles.