Flames clean house by firing coach Gulutzan, assistants

The Calgary Flames are cleaning house, firing head coach Glen Gulutzan and assistants Dave Cameron and Paul Jerrard.

The Flames ended the 2017-18 regular season with a 37-35 record and missed the playoffs for the second time in two seasons after finishing fifth in the Pacific Division.

Calgary went 82-68 in two seasons under Gulutzan.

"These are never easy decisions," Flames general manager Brad Treliving told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Accountability lies with all of us. As a manager, I lead that charge. When you make a decision that I made today, there's lots of blame to go around … there's more than just the coach in terms of the failure we had this season.

"I came to this conclusion because I felt it needed to be done as we move forward."