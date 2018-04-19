News

Donovan Mitchell injury update: Jazz star will play in Game 2

Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 against the Thunder Wednesday, the team announced.



Mitchell suffered a toe injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1. He would return to the game, but he was unable to help the Jazz come back for a victory.

X-rays and an MRI exam after the game came back negative. Mitchell said he was fine, but the team did not say he was good to go until just minutes before Game 2.


The Rookie of the Year candidate who averaged 20.5 points during the season had 27 points and 10 rebounds in Utah's Game 1 loss.

