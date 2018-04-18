Which team will Dez Bryant sign next NFL contract with? Oddsmakers say Ravens

Which team will Dez Bryant sign his next NFL contract with? Oddsmakers say Ravens but don't count out the Texans or Packers.

Bovada released its odds of who will sign Bryant, and the team reportedly showing the most interest is leading the way.

NFL team odds to sign Dez Bryant

Ravens +300 Texans +400 Packers +500 Redskins +500 Saints +500 Patriots +600 49ers +800

Bryant could stay in Texas for a team with the fifth-most 2018 cap space in the Texans or be Jordy Nelson's de facto replacement in Green Bay.

Bills +800 Giants +1000

Bryant has hinted that he hopes to play the Cowboys twice next season to get full revenge, with the Giants seemingly on top of his wish list. But according to NFL.com, the Ravens have shown the most interest in Bryant.

The Ravens have already signed Michael Crabtree and John Brown this offseason in an attempt to rebuild their receiving corps. Bryant would give them three veterans capable of making big plays for quarterback Joe Flacco.

49ers +800

The NFL.com report stated that the Bills and Saints have also shown interest, but New Orleans just signed ex-Bear Cameron Meredith and Buffalo doesn't seem to interest Bryant.

Bryant has just 150 receptions over the last three seasons. He has not had more than 900 yards during that time, either, while scoring just 17 touchdowns. He averaged over 90 receptions for more than 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns the previous three campaigns.